Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 School Transportation Employee of the Year, Jane Ridley.

“Jane has been battling cancer for 4-plus years, and even while actively taking her Chemotherapy treatments she comes to work with a smile on her face, despite how she truly feels. This lady is a true example of dedication! She deserves this award,” stated one of the award nominations by her co-worker’s.

