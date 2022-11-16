Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 School Transportation Employee of the Year, Jane Ridley.
“Jane has been battling cancer for 4-plus years, and even while actively taking her Chemotherapy treatments she comes to work with a smile on her face, despite how she truly feels. This lady is a true example of dedication! She deserves this award,” stated one of the award nominations by her co-worker’s.
The inaugural Gordon County Schools Transportation Employee of the Year award has been established to recognize the efforts of an individual from the Gordon County Schools Transportation Staff who has demonstrated exemplary support and dedication to their service, their department, the school they serve and the students/staff at their school of service.
“I am so thankful each day to work alongside my transportation family. My co-workers and the students I have the opportunity to drive are what continues to keep me passionate about my career. I am extremely thankful that my transportation family found me to be deserving of this award! Thank you so much,” said Ms. Ridley.
Jane originally started working as a member of the transportation staff in 2006, first as a substitute driver, and then joining as a full-time driver in 2007. “I love the kids, the stories they tell, and getting to be part of their day,” said Ms. Ridley. “I love the opportunity to be able to provide for the kids in the community and am passionate about what I do!”