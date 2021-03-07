Jaden Jernigan named to Georgia All-State Band

Sonoraville High School sophomore Jaden Jernigan recently auditioned for the Georgia All-State Band and was named 5th chair trombone in the 9th and 10th Grade Concert Band.
“I’m tremendously proud of Jaden and the work he put in for his All-State audition this year," said SHS Band Director Justin Burke. "The level of competition he was up against to make this group is extremely high."
Jaden will be the first student to represent the SHS Band in All-State since the school opened in 2006. This year’s All-State event will take place virtually April 16-17.
Jaden also earned 1st chair trombone in the Georgia Music Educators Association District 7 Honor Band which will take place in Carrollton April 30-May 1. Jaden is the son of Jim and Charlotte Jernigan.
"It is an honor to make All-State and something Jaden will always be able to say he achieved as a high school band student," said Burke. "Phoenix Nation is delighted to have its first student in make the Georgia All-State Band!”