With the end of the school year upon us, it’s time once again for the annual Calhoun Times Graduation Edition.
The school year started during a 2020 that brought us unprecedented modifications to how children were educated, not just in our community, but all over the world.
As 2020 came to an end and our students transitioned into 2021, life slowly began to return to some sense of what we all know as normal.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to fade away, in-person graduations with crowds cheering our graduates have returned.
Every year, our Graduation Edition serves the community as a way to highlight students around our community as they leave the nest and documents one of their first major steps towards adulthood. We also aim to use the special section as a way to recap the school year that has passed.
Sprinkled in with each local school’s photos of graduates, you’ll find a few previously printed photos and stories spotlighting seniors throughout the past school year.
Though we never have enough space to include all the wonderful accomplishments of our community’s newest adults we’d like, the pages are packed with wonderful moments and memories of all the local 2021 classes from around the community.
This year, you’ll notice larger than normal “not pictured” lists as a result of the high number of online learners caused by the pandemic, but still a ton of those wonderful timeless headshots from each school.
In Wednesday’s section C, you’ll find this year’s Calhoun High School graduating class. The CHS graduation will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium.
Section D includes the 2021 classes of Sonoraville High School and Georgia Cumberland Acadamy, as well as Canaanland Christian School’s graduate on page 10. Sonoraville’s graduation ceremony is set for Saturday, May 29, at 9 a.m. at the Furnace, while GCA’s commencement was Saturday, May 22, at the school’s Wally Fox Wellness Center.
Inside section E are the 2021 graduates from Gordon Central High School, wrapping up our local graduating classes. The Warriors will hold their commencement, Thursday night, May 27, at 8 p.m. at Ratner Stadium.
Congratulations to the classes of 2021! We have enjoyed covering your journey here at the Calhoun Times, and remember, no matter how far you travel or where you end up in this world, we’ll always be your hometown newspaper.