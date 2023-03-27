'I saw a ton of potential:' How Gordon Central landed a championship football coach

Gordon Central's football program landed a new leader in January, and one with a resume that has left many wondering why such an accomplished high school coach would choose to "start over" in a small town.
To hear Lenny Gregory tell it, however, a job opening in Gordon County couldn't have come at a better time.
A three-year starter at Brigham Young University, Gregory played for College Football Hall of Fame coach LaVell Edwards.
"It was a great experience playing for Coach Edwards," Gregory recently told members of the Calhoun Rotary Club. "I was blessed to have that opportunity."
A native of Santa Rosa, California, during college Gregory went by the last name Gomes before discovering his biological father and adopting his name. Playing at BYU from 1989 to 1993, Gregory was an Outland Trophy and All-American candidate. After a brief stint as a professional, Gregory then tried his hand in the business world.
"My football career ended in a camp of the Canadian Football League," Gregory said. "Then I decided to go into the professional world."
He started in hardwood lumber sales in West Virginia, and eventually landed here in Georgia, and it was here he decided he wasn't done with football.
"I worked my way to Atlanta, and I found myself at the age of 35 wanting to do something different," Gregory said. "I missed the game of football, so I got back into education and went to work coaching with a goal to become a head football coach."
After several stops as an assistant coach, eventually Gregory reached his goal when in 2015 took over the program at Centennial High School where he was able to take a down program and make it competitive -- a skill he said learned along the way from his time in college as well as a high school assistant.
"I've been blessed to have been around a lot of great coaches," Gregory said.
From there, Gregory took the Collins Hill job where he would lead the Eagles to their first state championship in 2021 at the 7-A level after finishing as runners-up the season before.
"We went to work on changing the culture," Gregory said. "My philosophy is to go in and add value to the players ... pour into them. Everybody thinks it's Xs and Os, and it's really not. Building a championship program is changing the values of these young men."
Gregory said some of the main values of focus he aims to instill in players are toughness, effort, discipline (including in the classroom and at home), and selflessness.
"One of the things that I take pride in with the players that I coach is that I impact their lives in a positive way and I pour into them and they become better men," Gregory said. "Because better men become better leaders and better teammates."
It's that culture change Gregory says he's excited to make as head coach of the Warriors, and that's something he's already started working on.
"We're just finishing up our eighth week working with the kids, and it's been phenomenal," Gregory said, saying that he's enjoyed meeting with the players and their families to begin building relationships. "Whether they like it or not, I become part of their family, because I'm going to spend a lot of time with their sons."
Gregory said there's a lot to be done as the rebuilding process begins, but its a task he's familiar with and one he looks forward to continuing.
"There's a lot of work to do," Gregory said. "What we've got to do is improve the weight room, and we've got to have facility upgrades, and I would welcome anybody who wants to help me. I believe I have a plan. It's a proven plan. I'm going to pour every ounce of my energy into this program, but I would welcome any help that local businesses could provide."
Learning how to win on a smaller scale has been the initial focus for the program, according to Gregory.
"They are learning how to win the day," Gregory said. "That's what we're talking about ... how to win the little battles. When you get up today, are you going to win in the weight room, in the classroom, and all those things correlate into being successful."
The Warriors will hit the field for spring football beginning on Wednesday, May 3rd. Gregory said to expect a faster paced team this season.
"We're going to be a tempo team," Gregory said. "We may not be the strongest team, but we're going to line up, and we're going to snap the ball fast."
Why Gordon Central?
A recent commitment Gregory and his wife made to put a greater focus on the important things in life left them looking for a change from metro-Atlanta living for themselves and their nine-year-old son.
"My wife and I talked, and decided we would like to get back to somewhere where values are important," Gregory said. "Somewhere we can raise our son in a school system that has the right ideals."
That put Gregory on a search, and a job opening in Northwest Georgia seemed to be a good fit -- even if the decision left many scratching their heads, including his new boss.
"I saw Gordon Central was looking for a head football coach, and I knew Coach [Billy] Shackelford from years of coaching against him," Gregory said. "I put my resume in and I think within 20 minutes he called me up and said 'did you send your resume to the right place?' And I said 'yeah, I believe I did.'"
Shackleford, who was hired as Gordon Centrals Athletic Director a year ago, told Gregory to drive and talk the decision over in person.
"I drove up, and we just talked and walked around and looked at the facilities," Gregory said. "As we stood there, I saw a just a ton of potential, and with my background ... having taken over two programs and flipping them into championship programs ... I thought it'd be fun to come in here and fix it up, and make it a championship program."
Going back to his family's desire for a lifestyle change, it was more than football that ultimately landed the Gregory family in Gordon County.
"This is a real gem," Gregory said. "This part of Georgia is beautiful, it's got great people ... it's exactly what my wife and I were looking for. As I've gotten to know our principal, our superintendent, our school board ... it has been an answer to our prayers."
Gregory said he's also been pleased with the amount of support he's gotten from community members he's spoken since he's been here.
"One common thing I've heard as I've gone around town meeting people is that they want GC football to be good again," Gregory said, adding that those sentiments have come from not only those in the Warriors camp, but from Yellow Jacket and Phoenix supporters as well. "Why is that? It's because the better our schools are, the better our businesses are. If our kids have the opportunity to become successful, they're going to be successful for life. It's not just about a winning football program. It's about creating a winner's mindset so our kids graduate high school with confidence, and have pride."
The Gregory family plans to settle on an eight-acre property here in Gordon County, complete with goats, chickens and ducks.
"I'm excited to live up here and learn more about this county and raise our son," Gregory said. "And I'm excited about GC football. I'm having the time of my life right now working with some great student athletes who are doing a tremendous job in the classroom, who have character, and just need direction."