'I like to keep moving': Intern Hannah Jones is learning the ropes of local government

From a makeshift office space tucked into a corner of the Gordon County Administration Building conference room, a high school student has been doing her part to help local government work.
Hannah Jones, a junior at Sonoraville High School, has spent at least two days each week throughout the current school year working a youth apprenticeship at the government offices as part of her school’s work-based learning program.
“Early last year, I didn’t even know about the work-based learning program,” Jones said. “And now it’s all sprouted up to this.”
Tasked with all sorts of daily tasks each week, Jones has most recently been working on helping the county navigate new digital document programs. Once she suffers through the trial and error of the technical learning process, Jones will then be able to help various department heads learn to use new programs as well – saving busy employees that headache.
Teaching new technologies to folks just happens to be a task Jones is well familiar with. As part of 4-H, she has recently been working as a national digital ambassador in the Tech Changemakers program.
“When I heard they wanted me to test out this software, I thought ‘this is what I do, it’s right up my alley,'” Jones said.
Jones has also been helping with organizing and sorting files, scanning documents, and learning permitting processes while working alongside folks like County Clerk Hollis Barton, Executive Assistant Keith King, and County Administrator Jim Ledbetter. She has also been able to be involved in some ongoing building and renovation projects.
Recently named the 2023 Youth Leadership Award recipient at the recent Association County Commissioners of Georgia conference in Savannah, Jones says she credits the recognition to the county staff members who have taken her under their respective wings, as well as her family and other mentors in her life.
“It’s a huge honor,” Jones said. “I can’t even describe it, but I feel like everyone should get an award, because it’s not just me, it’s all the people around me who have helped me get here. My mom, my family … they’re the reason I am where I am. Also the people here like Keith, Hollis, and Jim. They have all helped me so much. They are always pushing me and letting me be involved in things they know I’m interested in.”
The ACCG award recognizes high school and college students who demonstrate leadership abilities in schools and communities across the state. Due to a prior commitment at a national Future Business Leaders of America LifeSmarts competition, Jones wasn’t able to attend the conference, but this week, ACCG Research and Policy Development Director Michele NeSmith made the trip to Calhoun to give her the award in person.
“When I read Hanna’s application, I was very impressed … and to tell you the truth, I was a little bit tired,” NeSmith said while looking at Jones with a smile. “You do a lot of things … I’ve seen quite a few applications in my time, but yours, young lady, gave me a little bit of pause because of all the accolades you have and all the activities you are involved in.”
Interested in government and current affairs as long as she can remember, Jones credits her parents with peaking her curiosity about how that world works.
“I feel like I’ve just always had an interest,” Jones said. “My parents have always kept me up to date on the news and current events, and they’ve always taken me to vote with them. I always try to stay up to date on what’s going on in the world, and at the community level.”
Even for someone who has always been curious about how government works, the internship has still been an eye opening experience.
“This has opened up so many more doors,” Jones said. “I didn’t know how everything worked here, so this job has been super cool to me … I’ve loved it!”
Jones, who hopes to attend the University of Georgia after graduating from SHS next year, has been attending Reinhardt University in-person as a dual enrollment student.
“Right now I’m kind of focused on agricultural engineering, but I might also look into a double major in something like communications, or agricultural communications,” Jones said.
Also a member of the SHS tennis team, as well as many other student organizations, Jones said a very well organized calendar helps keep her schedule in order.
“I have a master calendar on my phone and one in my room,” Jones said with a smile. “I just keep everything organized, and I leave room for friends and family. It’s just about scheduling, and prioritizing things. It does get hard sometimes.”
Even when times get tough, and the schedule is full, Jones said a busy agenda suits her personality.
“I like to keep moving,” Jones said.” I don’t like to sit down very much. I like to be moving 24/7.”
Jones said she’s enjoyed her internship so much, she hopes to return next year, and it's made her appreciate her community even more than she already did.
“Gordon County is a great place to live and a great place to raise a family,” Jones said. “I’ve had so many opportunities here, and sometimes it’s all about taking those opportunities for yourself.”