HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant now available through GNTC

Fabiana Whaley studies during Adult Education class at GNTC’s Whitfield Murray Campus.

The Technical College System of Georgia recently announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency diploma for free.

Last year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED exam.

