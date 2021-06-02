Graham named new resource officer at CCS complex

The 2021-2022 school year will begin with a new resource officer at the Calhoun Primary and Elementary Schools.
Corporal Dawn Graham is thrilled to begin this new chapter in her law enforcement career. She is currently in her seventeenth year with the Calhoun Police Department (ten years in the police clerical department, the last seven on patrol) working her way to the rank of Corporal.
Graham’s favorite thing about working in law enforcement is, without a doubt, being able to help people. Dawn believes that having morals, respect for others and working hard will get you far in life.
Dawn grew up in Calhoun and graduated from Gordon Central High School in 2001. She is married to Andy Graham, an electrician, and together they have two children: Jack Graham, an upcoming senior at Central High in Hamilton County, Tennessee and Madelyn Burch, an upcoming fifth grader at Calhoun Elementary.
Any day that Dawn has off from work, she can be found working out with her second family at Fit from the Core. She always looks forward to working out and loves the way everyone motivates each other. Her favorite vacation is a relaxing beach getaway with family and friends, but she also loves going to Disney World.
Corporal Graham was able to spend three days at the Complex last week to get introduced to her new role. When asked how working at the complex went, she stated, “Those were the best three days of work I have had in a long time.”
School Resource Officers (SRO) are important partners for our school system and the community, as they foster a peaceful and respectful learning environment for all students by developing and maintaining positive relationships with teachers and students that help prevent and reduce school violence. Officer Mark Waycaster and Corporal Graham are both on-duty City of Calhoun Police Officers that work full-time at each of our campuses as part of our partnership with the Calhoun Police Department.
We are grateful for Chief Tony Pyle and his love for our school system where safety is always a top priority.