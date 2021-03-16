Gordon County voters pass education sales tax

Gordon County voters took to the polls Tuesday with a 1-cent Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in question.
With only 3.44% of the county's 37,351 registered voters casting ballots, the tax passed with 949 yes votes and 311 no votes, just over a 75% margin.
Of the 1,260 votes cast, 759 were on election day at individual polling places around the county, 464 were during the advanced voting period, 36 were absentee votes and 1 was by provisional ballot.
The ESPLOST will now extend through June 2027, with proceeds of the tax distributing between the two local school districts according to the ratio of full-time student enrollment in each as of October 2020.
Calhoun City Schools would, therefore, receive 39.8% of the collection, or $24,676,000, while Gordon County Schools would receive 60.2% or $37,324,000. The resolution on the March 16 ballot would also permit the county school system to issue general obligation bonds, not to exceed $35 million.
Some of the proposed construction, renovation and modification projects outlined by the districts in the past several months include technology updates, parking lot improvements and expansions, the construction of an Early Learning Academy, HVAC repairs and work to athletic fields and facilities.