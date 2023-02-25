Gordon County students chosen for All-State Chorus

Twelve Gordon County students were chosen to participate in the 2023 Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Chorus in Athens over the weekend.
These students are part of an elite group who were chosen following the successful completion of two rounds of auditions. Approximately 10,000 students audition across the state, and around 1,800 are selected to perform during the annual event.
Dr. Kim Watters, choral director at Gordon Central High School praised these students for their hard work and dedication, “This weekend is about celebrating their success and singing as part of the BEST IN THE STATE OF GEORGIA!” she shared, “They deserve to be recognized by one and all as the best in their field.”
Vicky Latimer, choral director at Ashworth Middle School, recognized these students for rising to the challenge of being named to this prestigious group, “We set the bar high for our students because it’s what they deserve of us, and they have once again proven that they can meet (and exceed) our expectations.”
Students selected as members of the 2023 All-State Chorus were:
♦ Jude Clance, Gordon Central High School
♦ Emily Demain, Ashworth Middle School
♦ Eddy Garcia, Ashworth Middle School
♦ Bobby Hicks, Gordon Central High School
♦ Sadie Holmes, Gordon Central High School
♦ Catherine Hughes, Gordon Central High School
♦ Cecilia Kolterman, Ashworth Middle School
♦ Seth Kolterman, Gordon Central High School
♦ Toccoa Long, Gordon Central High School
♦ Anna Caroline Parker, Gordon Central High School