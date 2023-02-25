Gordon County students chosen for All-State Chorus

Twelve Gordon County Schools students were chosen to participate in 2023 All-State Chorus.

 Contributed

Twelve Gordon County students were chosen to participate in the 2023 Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Chorus in Athens over the weekend.

These students are part of an elite group who were chosen following the successful completion of two rounds of auditions. Approximately 10,000 students audition across the state, and around 1,800 are selected to perform during the annual event.

