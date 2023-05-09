Gordon County Schools working towards 2024 budget

It's that time of year again: Gordon County Schools are working to lay out their Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

The board's Monday, May 8 meeting served at their first public hearing for the new budget and gave the board a chance to discuss their tentative budget. That budget will have the system operating at a slight loss, draining just under $3 million from the general fund during the 2023-24 school year.

