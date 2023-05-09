Gordon County Schools working towards 2024 budget

It's that time of year again: Gordon County Schools are working to lay out their Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
The board's Monday, May 8 meeting served at their first public hearing for the new budget and gave the board a chance to discuss their tentative budget. That budget will have the system operating at a slight loss, draining just under $3 million from the general fund during the 2023-24 school year.
That tentative budget was approved unanimously. Those who want to voice their opinion about that budget can do so at the next board meeting, Monday, June 12.
Another chunk of that meeting was spent recognizing several members of Gordon County Schools, including Coach Rainwater for being named county schools' Coach of the Year, Jesse Martin for being named Administrator of the Year, Lily Waters for becoming state champ for the second grade Young Georgia Authors writing competition, and Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker for winning the GSSA President's Award.
There were also several, smaller items up for a vote.
First, the board looked at letting Echota Vann Shrine Club and Rock Bridge Community Church use a school bus during the summer for programs. That was unanimously approved.
They also looked at an assisted access trainer for Exceptional Student Services, who will help train visually impaired students on assistive tech on an as-needed basis throughout the semester. It would cost $5,000, which would be paid for by IDEA funds. That was unanimously approved.
The board also reviewed a custodial equipment bid. That bid would allow the system to pull $72,103.81 from SPLOST funds to purchase eight floor scrubbers, four from a cheaper state contractor and four more from Ventiv. That was approved unanimously.
Finally, they looked at a change to the Fiscal Year 2024 calendar. That would change September 13 and 14 and March 13 and 14 to half-days, as well as ensure the end of the semester (December 15 and May 24) are half-days. November 6 and May 3 would become at-home/digital learning days. During half-days, elementary schools would offer a special rate for after school care. That measure was approved unanimously.
Upcoming events include a retiree luncheon Wednesday, May 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Belmont Baptist Church, SHS Senior Honors Night on Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the SHS gym, and GCHS Senior Honors Night on Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church.
The last day of school will be Wednesday, May 24, and graduation will take place on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. for SHS and 4 p.m. for GCHS.
For more information on county schools, visit gcbe.org.