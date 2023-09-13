Gordon County Schools votes to roll back millage rate

Gordon County Board of Education met Monday to approve their millage rate rollback among other items.

 Gordon County Schools

The county board of education voted Monday on a significant rollback to their millage rate — potentially spelling lower taxes for Gordon County residents.

In 2022, the millage rate was set at 17.5 mils, itself a decrease from the 2021 millage rate of 18.5 and the 2020 millage rate of 19.053.

