Gordon County Schools students will be required to wear protective face masks while riding school buses beginning Thursday, Feb. 18, in accordance with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask-wearing order that builds upon a federal mask mandate announced Jan. 21 by President Joe Biden.
Executive Director of Student Services Mike Evelti told the Board of Education at their meeting on Monday night that only about 30 percent of students regularly riding buses are wearing masks while during so currently.
Evelti said that “some education” would be necessary to ensure that students and parents are prepared for the new change in protocol but emphasized that the school system would be doing its part to make the transition as easy as possible.
“We’ve ordered additional masks for our drivers. The drivers can hand them out to students who don’t have them,” he said. “We will also be restocking our supplies at all of our schools, K-12, providing them with masks so students will have enough to hopefully put on to travel on the buses to and from school.”
Drivers, staff, chaperones and any other individuals riding school buses will also be required to wear masks during trips, as will all students and adults traveling by bus to and from athletic events.
The 11-page mandate, which makes refusal to wear a mask a violation of federal law, does not only apply to students on school buses, but also makes wearing a mask mandatory for any passengers on “public conveyances,” including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and rideshares, traveling into, within or out of the United States, as well as workers involved in the operation of those services and operators at transportation hubs like subway stations and bus terminals.
To fulfill the requirements of the order, masks must completely cover the nose and mouth, should be made with two or more layers of tightly woven, breathable fabric and should be secured to the head “with ties, ear loops or elastic bands that go behind the head.” Masks should also be made of a solid piece of material without slits, exhalation valves or punctures.
Face shields, goggles, scarves, ski masks, bandannas, shirt collars pulled up over the mouth and nose, masks made from loose or knitted fabrics and those that contain slits, exhalation valves, or punctures do not meet the requirements of the mandate.
A full version of the CDC mandate can be found online at www.cdc.gov/quarantine/masks/mask-travel-guidance.html.