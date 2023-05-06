Gordon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker was recently awarded the 2023 Georgia School Superintendents Association President’s Award. Dr. Fraker was surprised with the presentation of the award at the 2023 Spring Bootstrap Conference in Savannah April 12-13.
The GSSA President’s Award is given each year to superintendents who display outstanding leadership in their school system and community.
Nominated by Dr. Brian Otott, Executive Director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency, Dr. Fraker was selected as the 2023 recipient by members of the GSSA Board. The nomination read in part, “Her mission is to always place the needs of students first. In the countless interactions I have had with her, the common denominator has always been her students. She truly cares about their welfare and success! In her time in Gordon County, she has implemented a student advisory council, opened the Gateway Academy (providing students with opportunities outside the normal classroom), and the Play and Learn Program for 3-year-olds. Her dedication to our profession and her students is to be commended.”
Dr. Fraker is currently serving in her 29th year of public education and fourth year as Superintendent of Gordon County Schools. Prior to her current position, she served as the Chief Leadership and Learning Officer for Bartow County Schools. Before working at the district level, Dr. Fraker was an administrator, serving as a principal and assistant principal in multiple locations at the middle and high school levels, including being selected as Principal of South Paulding High School for its opening year in 2006 and becoming the first female high school principal in Paulding County. Fraker began her career in education in the mid-1990s, serving as a high school English teacher.
Under her leadership, Gordon County Schools continues to surpass the state graduation rate, achieving a rate of 97% across the school system and securing the third highest English learners graduation rate in the state, with a 96% average. In addition, she has helped to launch several academic programs including the Gateway Virtual Learning Academy for non-traditional student learners, Preschool Play and Learn Program for 3-year-olds across Gordon County, Summer Academies at all schools within the district, the GET Reading Program to encourage community members to volunteer at GCS schools and read with students at the elementary level, as well as expanding CTAE Pathways and Dual Enrollment opportunities for students. Always putting student and staff safety at the forefront, Dr. Fraker expanded School Safety Partnerships with local law enforcement to increase safety services at all GCS schools, executed the Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety reporting system, and most recently rolled out the Centegix crisis alert system to all GCS staff members and campuses.
Helping Gordon County Schools to competitively grow and thrive, Fraker continues to support and renew technology initiatives that have allowed for all Gordon County Schools students to obtain an Apple iPad for a 1:1 technology ratio for both staff and students on all campuses. In supporting and enhancing the system’s Apple partnership, the system now has the Apple Distinguished School title at two Gordon County Schools and a multitude of teachers earning the Apple Teacher certification.
Within the school system, Dr. Fraker has created multiple committees to increase communication, encourage input, and implement positive change. Meeting at various times throughout the year, she receives advisement from participants involved in the Superintendent’s Student Council, Parent’s Advisory Council, and the Teacher’s Advisory Council which have resulted in many changes to protocols, building operations, and programs offered in the system. By introducing Professional Learning Communities at both the school and district leadership levels, Dr. Fraker continues to encourage GCS staff to work collaboratively, continually enhance the learning environment, and improve the quality of instruction for all students.
Locally, Dr. Fraker is highly involved in serving the community in many capacities. She serves as an active member on several of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s committees, including the Education and Workforce Development Committee and the Community and Government Affairs Committee. She also served on the Board of Directors for the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce from 2020 through 2022. Additionally, Dr. Fraker serves on the Board of Directors for the Gordon County Voluntary Action Center, sits on the AdventHealth Gordon Hospital Foundation Board, and is a member of the Gordon County Board of Health. The GCS Superintendent is also an active member of the Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, Calhoun Rotary Club, and the Calhoun-Gordon County Community Task Force.
Dr. Fraker earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia, her secondary English education certification from Kennesaw State and her master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of West Georgia. Fraker is married to retired Sandy Springs Police Captain Jim Fraker and together they have three children.