Gordon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker was recently awarded the 2023 Georgia School Superintendents Association President’s Award. Dr. Fraker was surprised with the presentation of the award at the 2023 Spring Bootstrap Conference in Savannah April 12-13.

The GSSA President’s Award is given each year to superintendents who display outstanding leadership in their school system and community.

