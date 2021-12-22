Gordon County Schools students qualify for All-State Chorus

Eleven Gordon County Schools students have passed the first round of the Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Chorus auditions.
All-State Chorus is a statewide, three-day, choral event hosted by GMEA. The annual event takes place at the Classic Center in Athens. Each year, over 8,000 students will audition to be selected as one of 1800 total students who will make up the five chorus’ performing.
Gordon Central High School had five students pass the first round of auditions and Ashworth Middle School had six total qualifiers, the most in school history.
The selection to GMEA’s All-State list is determined by a series of rigorous auditions throughout the previous school year. GCS students who auditioned for the first round prepared classical solo’s, scales, and mastered sight-reading skills which were all demonstrated in front of a panel of judges. The students who have passed the first round of All-State auditions are:
Gordon Central High School
Freshman, Sadie Holmes
Sophomore, Aliyah Mills
Junior, Jude Clance
Junior, Catherine Hughes
Senior, Hailey Sloan
Ashworth Middle School
7th Grade, Harrison Hughes
8th Grade, Toccoa Long
8th Grade, Seth Kolterman
8th Grade, Anna Caroline Parker
8th Grade, Riley McEntire
8th Grade, Asher Lee
Gordon Central High School also has another reason to celebrate. Senior, Hailey Sloan, will also be honored with the coveted GMEA’s six-year award. The sought after six-year award is earned by students who successfully make All-State Chorus during both middle and high school.
These Gordon County Schools students will complete a music proficiency test over their choir’s repertoire in January.
Students selected by GMEA after the second round of auditions will go on to perform at the GMEA All-State Chorus event Feb. 17-19, 2022.