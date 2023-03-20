Gordon County Schools students earn top honors at Region Literary Competition

Gordon County Schools students recently traveled to Carrollton to compete in the Region Literary Competition. Students from both Gordon Central High and Sonoraville High earned region titles in several categories.
The literary competition is an annual event run by the Georgia High School Association, in which high school students from around the region compete in events that include essay writing, extemporaneous speaking, oral presentation, chorus and solo performances.
Gordon Central High School’s Literary team performed very well, clinching the runner-up title at the 7-AA Region Competition. Students from GCHS earned first place scores in extemporaneous speaking, duo interpretation, music trio, and quartet.
Sonoraville High School’s Literary team also performed well, earning first place scores in humorous interpretation and argumentative essay.
The following students had outstanding performances at the 2023 region competition:
First Place and Region Champions
-Aliyah Mills, Trio, Gordon Central High
-Ambree Quarles, Humorous Interpretation, Sonoraville High
-Bobby Hicks, Quartet, Gordon Central High
-Catherine Hughes, Trio, Gordon Central High
-Emonie McReynolds, Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking, Gordon Central High
-Jude Clance, Quartet, Gordon Central High
-Noah Bell, Duo, Gordon Central High
-Sadie Holmes, Trio, Gordon Central High
-Seth Kolterman, Quartet, Gordon Central High
-Tyler Abercrombie, Argumentative Essay, Sonoraville High
-Tyler Waits, Duo Interpretation & Quartet, Gordon Central High
Second Place
-Anna Caroline Parker, Humorous Interpretation
-Brayen Fung, Dramatic Interpretation, Sonoraville High
-Catherine Hughes, International Extemporaneous Speaking, Gordon Central High
-Kaiman Smith, Personal Essay, Gordon Central High
-Kelsey McReynolds, Girls Solo, Gordon Central High
Third Place
-Ethan Smith, Duo Interpretation, Sonoraville High
-Gavin Reece, Duo Interpretation, Sonoraville High
-Stephen Kellogg, Literary Analysis Essay, Sonoraville High
-William Parish, International Extemporaneous Speaking, Sonoraville High