Gordon County Schools student, Kayla Silvers, has been selected as a semifinalist for the prestigious Governor’s Honors Program for 2022.
High schools across the state nominated approximately 3,200 students who represent the “best of the best” in areas of study that include: Agricultural Science, Communicative Arts, Dance, Engineering, Mathematics, Music, Science, Social Studies, Theatre, Visual Arts, and World Languages. Of those nominated, 1,300 semifinalists have been selected.
Silvers was nominated in the area of World Languages with a concentration in Spanish.
The Gordon Central High School Junior now has the opportunity to interview or audition at Berry College in Rome, GA on February 26 for a chance to participate in the elite, four-week, summer residential program in June. Finalists and alternates will be announced March 25, 2022.
The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and that is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.
GHP is held in mid-summer (mid-June to mid-July) as a residential educational experience on a college or university campus. Students attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and they participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening. Meals and rooms are provided by the program with the only required and expected costs to the students being travel expenses to and from the interviews, a few basic supplies for classes and dorm rooms, and spending money as desired during the program.