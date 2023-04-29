Gordon County Schools student named Georgia Young Authors state champion

Lily Waters, a student at Fairmount Elementary, was selected as the second grade overall state champion in the 2022-2023 Georgia Young Authors writing contest.
Organized by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education, the contest was open to Georgia public school students in kindergarten through grade 12.
The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.
To enter the state-level competition, students were required to compete in and win each tier of the writing contest. Students would first compete at the local school level and the winner of each grade level would then progress to compete in the district-level competition. District-level winners would then move on to compete in the Northwest Georgia RESA regional competition, and the top scoring submissions would then move on to compete in the state contest.
Miss Waters was selected as the state champion with her original story, “Pety the Good Dog”.
Lily was surprised with the announcement of her title on Monday, April 24, by Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Director of Early Learning and Elementary Education, Beth Herod, Fairmount Elementary Principal Rebecca Champion, Fairmount Elementary Assistant Principal Michael Farley, Fairmount Elementary second-grade teacher Melissa Phipps, and Lily’s mom and Fairmount Elementary first grade teacher, Katy Waters.