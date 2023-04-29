Gordon County Schools student named Georgia Young Authors state champion

Fairmount Elementary student Lily Waters (center) was selected as the second grade overall state champion in the 2022-23 Georgia Young Authors writing contest.

 Contributed

Lily Waters, a student at Fairmount Elementary, was selected as the second grade overall state champion in the 2022-2023 Georgia Young Authors writing contest.

Organized by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education, the contest was open to Georgia public school students in kindergarten through grade 12.

