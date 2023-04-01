Gordon Central High School student Catherine Hughes has been named a 2023 Georgia Scholar.

Early today, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced the 154 graduating seniors across Georgia named as the 2023 Georgia Scholars, recognized by the Georgia Department of Education.

