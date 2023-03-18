Gordon County Schools SkillsUSA students earn top honors at 2023 state competition

Career and Technical Education students from across Gordon County Schools brought home top honors and several state medals from the 2023 Georgia State Leadership and Skills Conference held at the Georgia World Congress Center this past weekend.
The annual SkillsUSA conference was a showcase of Career and Technical Education students in our state where twenty-seven outstanding Gordon County Schools students competed in fifteen different trade and technical events.
During the state SkillsUSA competition, the CTE students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electrical wiring, carpentry, masonry, plumbing, videography, scriptwriting, automotive servicing, and technology. All contests are run by SkillsUSA with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, testing competencies set by industry.
Top student winners received gold, silver, and bronze medallions. Many also received prizes such as tools of their trade and scholarships to further their careers and education. The annual championships event is for middle school, high school and college-level students who are members of SkillsUSA.
State first-place (gold medal) winners are eligible to compete at the national SkillsUSA Championships, which will be held in Atlanta in June. The following students at the 2023 state conference had outstanding accomplishments:
Gold Medalists and State Champions:
Jeffrey Fraire, Masonry, Gordon Central High School
Jayden Sibley, Industrial Motor Control, Gordon Central High School
Silver Medalists:
Meadow Trimble, Single Script Short Film, Sonoraville High School
Joshua Echevarria, Single Script Short Film, Sonoraville High School
Laynie Nix, Single Script Short Film, Sonoraville High School
Isabelle Fantom, Single Script Short Film, Sonoraville High School
Cloe Silvers, Single Script Short Film, Sonoraville High School
Bronze Medalists:
Chapel Parr, Drywall, Gordon Central High School
Wesley Garcia, Drywall, Gordon Central High School