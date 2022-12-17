Gordon County Schools selected as a recipient of the Leading Edge Award by the Georgia School Boards Association

Gordon County Schools was recently selected by the Georgia School Boards Association as a recipient of the Leading Edge Award for the innovative Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council and the significant positive impact the program has had on the culture, climate, and organizational efficacy of the GCS system.
The GSBA Leading Edge Award seeks to highlight school districts that are leading the way in ensuring students are competitive in an ever-changing global market.
Gordon County Schools launched its Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council in 2021, obtaining much success in its inaugural year. With a group of 20 students in grades 8-12, representing many facets of the diversity of its middle and high schools, the SSAC worked together to gain a better understanding of how the school system operates. This unique program also allowed for school system officials to gain insight as to how the students in the schools viewed their educational experiences.
At each meeting of the SSAC, students heard from various department leads about the logistics and mandates that govern the operations of each. Following which students were asked to provide feedback on how things could be improved and/or better communicated to assist students and their families in having the best educational experience possible.
As a result, the system was able to implement and adjust several changes, practices and procedures that were visible to the students in each of their schools.
GCS Superintendent Kimberly Fraker and Gordon County Schools Board Chair Charlie Walraven accepted the esteemed award at this year’s GSBA Winter Conference hosted earlier in December.