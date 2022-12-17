Gordon County Schools selected as a recipient of the Leading Edge Award by the Georgia School Boards Association

GCS Board Chair Charlie Walraven and Superintendent Kimberly Fraker (center) accepted the Leading Edge Award at this year’s GSBA Winter Conference.

Gordon County Schools was recently selected by the Georgia School Boards Association as a recipient of the Leading Edge Award for the innovative Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council and the significant positive impact the program has had on the culture, climate, and organizational efficacy of the GCS system.

The GSBA Leading Edge Award seeks to highlight school districts that are leading the way in ensuring students are competitive in an ever-changing global market.

