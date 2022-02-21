Gordon County Schools seeks nominations for Teacher of the Year From Gordon County Schools Feb 21, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gordon County Schools Gordon County Schools Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gordon County Schools Board of Education invites parents, students, community stakeholders and employees to submit nominations for the Gordon County Schools 2022 Teacher of the Year.All stakeholders of the Gordon County Schools community may nominate a candidate for this prestigious award. Nominations will be accepted beginning February 18th and will close on March 4th.A teacher must meet the following requirements to be considered for the Gordon County Schools Teacher of the Year:Be an exceptional, dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teacher planning to continue in active teaching statusInspires students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn;Has the respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues;Plays an active and useful role in the community as well as in the school;Is poised and articulate and possesses the energy to withstand a taxing schedule.Must be a teacher for at least three years.Qualified ROTC teachers are allowed to participate.The full list of applicant criteria is available online at gcbe.org/teacheroftheyear.To nominate a deserving teacher, please complete the Gordon County Schools Teacher of the Year Nomination Form and let us know why you think your nominee should be recognized.For more information about the Gordon County Schools Teacher of the Year, please visit gcbe.org/teacheroftheyear. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Arrest records from the Feb. 16, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 19, 2022 $850,000 in merchandise taken in Calhoun outlet mall burglaries County Commission Chair Becky Hood will not run in 2022 Greene, Taylor meet Gordon voters ahead of primaries Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.