The Gordon County Schools Board of Education invites parents, students, community stakeholders and employees to submit nominations for the Gordon County Schools 2022 Teacher of the Year.

All stakeholders of the Gordon County Schools community may nominate a candidate for this prestigious award. Nominations will be accepted beginning February 18th and will close on March 4th.

A teacher must meet the following requirements to be considered for the Gordon County Schools Teacher of the Year:

  • Be an exceptional, dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teacher planning to continue in active teaching status
  • Inspires students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn;
  • Has the respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues;
  • Plays an active and useful role in the community as well as in the school;
  • Is poised and articulate and possesses the energy to withstand a taxing schedule.
  • Must be a teacher for at least three years.
  • Qualified ROTC teachers are allowed to participate.

The full list of applicant criteria is available online at gcbe.org/teacheroftheyear.

To nominate a deserving teacher, please complete the Gordon County Schools Teacher of the Year Nomination Form and let us know why you think your nominee should be recognized.

For more information about the Gordon County Schools Teacher of the Year, please visit gcbe.org/teacheroftheyear.

