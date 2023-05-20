Gordon County Schools 2022 NEW LOGO

Gordon County Schools is seeking artifacts, memorabilia, and stories related to the school system’s vast history.

Kendra Pannell, Gordon County Schools Communications Coordinator is looking to collect items that showcase what it was like to be part of the schools in the county system throughout history. Items they hope to collect include historical photographs, textbooks, trophies, art, official papers (like programs, report cards, etc.), uniforms, game balls, or anything else that helps to tell the story of Gordon County Schools.

