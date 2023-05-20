Gordon County Schools is seeking artifacts, memorabilia, and stories related to the school system’s vast history.
Kendra Pannell, Gordon County Schools Communications Coordinator is looking to collect items that showcase what it was like to be part of the schools in the county system throughout history. Items they hope to collect include historical photographs, textbooks, trophies, art, official papers (like programs, report cards, etc.), uniforms, game balls, or anything else that helps to tell the story of Gordon County Schools.
Pannell went on to say that GCS would also like to collect stories from alumni and the community about their time as students or educators working in the system.
“The students who have attended Gordon County Schools have gone on to do many great things once they have left the halls of our great institutions – the tales, memories, and recollections of their time spent in these hallowed corridors and classrooms are stories that are starting to be lost to time. Those stories are worth telling, remembering, and honoring, and that’s exactly what we intend to do,” shared Pannell.
Before the schools were consolidated to the 10 institutions that exist today, there were rural schools/field schools that existed across the county. At one point, there were 62 official rural schools in operation to help meet the needs of each community. Looking even farther back, traces of some of the village schools can be found as well. Pannell said she hopes to collect as much history about each school as possible.
Items collected will be put on display at the new Gordon County Schools Central Office located at 7300 Fairmount Hwy, Calhoun, Ga. 30701.
If you are interested in donating an item or sharing a story about historic Gordon County Schools, please contact Kendra Pannell at 706-879-5054 or by email at kpannell@gcbe.org.