Gordon County Schools REACH Scholars celebrated at signing day ceremony

In a signing day ceremony hosted by Gordon County Schools on December 5, 2022, a new class of eighth grade students committed to the Georgia REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Scholars program.
Emma Derrick, Mackenzie Holland, Madison Richards, Leonardo Parra-Torres, Carla Ramirez, and Hope Loveday make up the school system’s seventh class of REACH Scholars.
REACH Georgia is a statewide needs-based mentorship and scholarship program. It provides academically promising students who have a demonstrated financial need with the academic, social, and financial support to help make their dreams of college and a bright future a reality.
Scholars are selected in the 8th grade via a rigorous application and interview process and announced in the fall each year. At each signing day ceremony, scholars sign a contract along with their parents/guardians agreeing to maintain good grades and attendance, abstain from drugs and alcohol, and meet with their academic coaches and mentor regularly throughout high school.
Through the generosity of many local community partners, as well as state-wide donors, Gordon County Schools has named 33 scholars in its seven-year history with the REACH program. With the addition of the Class of 2027 cohort, the district has named 39 REACH Scholars.
Anyone who would like to serve as a community mentor to these promising students, can learn more by contacting Dr. Amy Parker at ajparker@gcbe.org or calling Gordon County Schools at 706-629-7366.