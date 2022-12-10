Gordon County Schools REACH Scholars celebrated at signing day ceremony

Six new REACH Scholars were honored by Gordon County Schools on Dec. 5.

 Contributed

In a signing day ceremony hosted by Gordon County Schools on December 5, 2022, a new class of eighth grade students committed to the Georgia REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Scholars program.

Emma Derrick, Mackenzie Holland, Madison Richards, Leonardo Parra-Torres, Carla Ramirez, and Hope Loveday make up the school system’s seventh class of REACH Scholars.

