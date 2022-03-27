A trio of renovation projects are in the works for Gordon County Schools, using funds from recent bonds sold by the system.
The Gordon County Commission approved a resolution in February providing for the collection of a direct annual tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on general obligation sales tax bonds for the projects.
The school system recently sold $24 million worth of bonds of the $25 million approved by voters, all to be repaid with future sales tax revenue.
“(School systems) get the vote of approval for the sales tax collection and the projects, and then they borrow the money and pay it back with sales tax revenue,” County Administrator Jim Ledbetter explained before the vote by commissioners.
In a recent presentation to commissioners, Gordon County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Fraker said the funds would be divided between three major upcoming building projects.
Those projects will include a $6.5 million renovation of W.L. Swain Elementary, an $8 to 9 million renovation of Ashworth Middle School and upgrades to Gordon Central High School beginning next summer.
“We also have hopes to stretch that money as far as we can,” Fraker said. “We will be doing some resurfacing of our parking lots all across the school system, adding parking where we need to add parking, and purchasing buses as we continue to update our aging fleet of buses as well.”
Gordon Central High School was first opened in 1985, and in 1992 Red Bud and Fairmount high schools were both closed and consolidated to GCHS. With the opening of Sonoraville High School, the student population was reduced.
On the same campus as Gordon Central, Ashworth Middle School was built in 1992 and had some additions built in 2000.
W.L. Swain Elementary School was built in 1975 with additions to the campus in 1977, 1994, 2002 and again in 2004, according information provided by the school district.
With the unknowns of today’s economy, as well as inflationary concerns, the school system chose not to sell the entire $25 million in bonds.
“We decided to be a little conservative, not knowing what our economy will do,” Fraker said.