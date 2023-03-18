Gordon County Schools earns top awards from GSPRA

Kendra Pannell (front center) was recognized by the board of education at its Monday, March 13, meeting for helping Gordon County Schools net four separate awards from the Georgia School Public Relations Association.
Gordon County Schools recently earned four awards from the Georgia School Public Relations Association, as announced at the GSPRA 2023 Annual Conference, including a “Best in State” top honor.
The GSPRA’s annual awards program serves to recognize outstanding work by public relations professionals serving in a Georgia school, school system, postsecondary institution, educational agency, or an education-related association who demonstrates exceptional communications skills by producing outstanding publications, photography, and electronic media.
Gordon County Schools earned 4 awards, including two Gold Awards, one Silver Award, and one “Best in State” award.
GSPRA 2023 Awards:
Best in Category: Image & Identity Package — Gordon County Schools New Logo & Branding Materials.
Gold Award: Image & Identity Package — Gordon County Schools New Logo & Branding Materials.
Gold Award: Website — Gordon County Schools New District Website
Silver Award: Internal Newsletter — 2022 Edition of the Gordon County Schools Communicator
Kendra Pannell, Communications Coordinator for Gordon County Schools, was recognized for this outstanding accomplishment by the Gordon County Schools Board of Education and Superintendent Kimberly Fraker at the March Board of Education meeting.