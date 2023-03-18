Gordon County Schools earns top awards from GSPRA

Kendra Pannell (front center) was recognized by the board of education at its Monday, March 13, meeting for helping Gordon County Schools net four separate awards from the Georgia School Public Relations Association.

 Contributed

Gordon County Schools recently earned four awards from the Georgia School Public Relations Association, as announced at the GSPRA 2023 Annual Conference, including a “Best in State” top honor.

The GSPRA’s annual awards program serves to recognize outstanding work by public relations professionals serving in a Georgia school, school system, postsecondary institution, educational agency, or an education-related association who demonstrates exceptional communications skills by producing outstanding publications, photography, and electronic media.

