Gordon County Schools was recognized with the Golden Radish Award for their Farm to School programming excellence during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
The Golden Radish Award publicly recognizes Georgia school districts for best practices in farm to school programs. These best practices include local food procurement, exposing students to new foods through taste tests, and incorporating cooking and gardening activities in curriculum.
Nicole Head, Director of School Nutrition for Gordon County Schools was present at the Georgia Department of Education Food Nutrition Director’s Conference to accept the awards.
“It is truly an honor for our district to receive this award. It is the literal meaning of collaboration from classroom to kitchen for our students in Gordon County. They are learning through examples of food-based learning, then coming to their cafes and enjoying meals made up of almost 40% or daily of food grown right here in Georgia, likely closer than they know or can imagine,” said Nicole Head. “Each Month, Gordon County School Nutrition finds a way to celebrate and feature the Harvest of the Month in the cafes as well as provide promotional materials to educate students about the harvest they are enjoying! We are thrilled that the hard work of our teachers, support staff and School Nutrition Staff are recognized in a collaborative award like the Golden Radish because Nutrition Education does not just start and end in the cafeterias.”