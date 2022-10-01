Gordon County Schools 2022 NEW LOGO

Gordon County Schools was recognized with the Golden Radish Award for their Farm to School programming excellence during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

The Golden Radish Award publicly recognizes Georgia school districts for best practices in farm to school programs. These best practices include local food procurement, exposing students to new foods through taste tests, and incorporating cooking and gardening activities in curriculum.

