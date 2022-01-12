Gordon County Schools Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education program achieved a 98.55% graduation rate for students who completed a career pathway in 2021.
The CTAE graduation rate exceeds the statewide graduation rate by a 1.84 percentage point difference.
“I am very proud of the hard work the Gordon County Schools CTAE teachers put forth to ensure our students are successful no matter what path they chose after high school,” said Leah Newsom, Director of CTAE and Counseling. “It is very rewarding when we receive data from the Georgia Department of Education that exceeds the state and reflects all the magnificent work that is going on in the Gordon County Schools CTAE programs.”
The Gordon County Schools CTAE program works with industry partners and higher education institutions to offer innovative programs to students that focus on work-force readiness and preparation for college. Students enrolled in courses have the opportunity to explore 16 pathways, earn industry credentials, participate in apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities, and earn leadership skills through memberships in Career and Technical Student Organizations.
Students who complete the CTAE program are prepared to pursue higher education, enter the military, accept an apprenticeship opportunity, or immediately begin a career in their chosen field.