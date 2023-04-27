As of May 1, those looking for county schools' central office will need to make the trek to Sonoraville.
The school system announced Sunday that it would be moving to 7300 Fairmount Highway, the site of the old Sonoraville Middle School. Central office and the Board of Education has historically been located near Gordon Central at 205 Warrior Path.
That move was first announced way back in October 2022, when Gordon County Board of Education members voted unanimously to approve renovations to the building to the tune of $462,528.99. That allowed the school system to purchase flooring, furniture and signage, lighting, painting, and more for the unused building.
The new facility will house numerous departments: Teaching & Learning, Human Resources, Communications, Finance, Exceptional Student Services, and School Nutrition. The Board of Education will also shift operations to the new location beginning with their July meeting.
"We are very excited to utilize this space to allow for many of our departments to be housed together under one roof," said Kendra Pannell, Communications Coordinator.
Pannell also said that renovations are still a work in progress, but once they are complete, the community can expect to have an opportunity to join county schools for an open house.
For more information on Gordon County Schools, visit gcbe.org.