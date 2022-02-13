Gordon County Schools 2022 NEW LOGO

Gordon County Schools celebrated National School Counseling week February 7th through 11th. 

The annual celebration, this year themed “School Counseling: Better Together,” was created to help focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.

Sponsored by the American School Counselor Association, National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.

During the 2022 National Counseling week, the following Gordon County Schools counselors were recognized for helping students achieve success in school and life:

  • Carrie Barnett, W.L. Swain Elementary
  • Melanie Johnson, Tolbert Elementary
  • Nicole Blalock, Belwood Elementary
  • Stacey Cohea, Sonoraville Elementary
  • Joy Goble, Red Bud Elementary
  • Judith Cunningham, Fairmount Elementary
  • Anna Stutts, Ashworth Middle
  • Jeff Clance, Gordon Central High
  • Jim Wood, Gordon Central High
  • Haylee Fowler, Red Bud Middle
  • David Weaver, Red Bud Middle
  • Stephanie Caudell, Sonoraville High
  • Molly Townsend, Sonoraville High

“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, career options and social/emotional skills,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”

Parents and community members with specific questions or concerns about the Gordon County Schools counseling programs should contact their local schools.

