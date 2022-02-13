Gordon County Schools celebrated National School Counseling week February 7th through 11th.
The annual celebration, this year themed “School Counseling: Better Together,” was created to help focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.
Sponsored by the American School Counselor Association, National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
During the 2022 National Counseling week, the following Gordon County Schools counselors were recognized for helping students achieve success in school and life:
Carrie Barnett, W.L. Swain Elementary
Melanie Johnson, Tolbert Elementary
Nicole Blalock, Belwood Elementary
Stacey Cohea, Sonoraville Elementary
Joy Goble, Red Bud Elementary
Judith Cunningham, Fairmount Elementary
Anna Stutts, Ashworth Middle
Jeff Clance, Gordon Central High
Jim Wood, Gordon Central High
Haylee Fowler, Red Bud Middle
David Weaver, Red Bud Middle
Stephanie Caudell, Sonoraville High
Molly Townsend, Sonoraville High
“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, career options and social/emotional skills,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”
Parents and community members with specific questions or concerns about the Gordon County Schools counseling programs should contact their local schools.