Gordon County Schools celebrates National School Breakfast Week

Gordon County Schools celebrated National School Breakfast Week during the week of March 7-11.
National School Breakfast week serves as part of a national campaign to encourage students to take advantage of the nutritious options that are available at their school.
Gordon County School Nutrition served a record number of student breakfast meals, with a total of 18,877 meals served during National School Breakfast Week.
This year’s official campaign theme was “Take Off With School Breakfast!” Gordon County Schools cafeterias were filled this week with students being served breakfast by school nutrition superheroes and local community heroes including:
- Gordon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker
- Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter
- Georgia State Representative Matt Barton
- Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor
- Gordon County Fire Department
- Gordon County Police Department
- Gordon County Schools Board of Education
- Gordon County Schools educators, coaches, resource officers, and retirees
In addition to celebrating our school nutrition superheroes, The NSBW campaign theme served as a reminder that school breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day for students. Studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:
- Reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math
- Score higher on standardized tests
- Have better concentration and memory
- Be more alert
- Maintain a healthy weight
“I love national school breakfast week because our students get to see our Gordon County faculty and staff in a whole new light, either behind the serving lines or at the breakfast carts. The reactions of our students to our special menu items and the decorations are such a joy because it really just expresses their appreciation for our School Nutrition staff whether they know it or not,” said Nicole Head, Director of School Nutrition. “The support from our Gordon County School System staff, our community and our local superheroes has been incredible this week and I am so grateful that our School Nutrition Program has been supported and shown so much love and encouragement this week, as it is one of two most important weeks of the year for us. This year has been SO difficult in school nutrition with supply chain issues, substitutions and shortages, always being prepared to pivot just in case- so seeing the joy that this week has brought was refreshing across all our school cafes.”
During NSBW, the breakfast menu featured the regular menu plus special items such as: strawberry shortcake biscuits, celebration pancakes, brunch for lunch, and a Gordon County School Nutrition version of the popular Chick-N-Minis made popular by Chick-Fil-A.
All school nutrition staff and celebrity servers each received their own superhero cape with the new GCS logo to celebrate the role they play as our local superheroes.
For more information about Gordon County Schools Nutrition, visit gcbe.org.