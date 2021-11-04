Neal Crawford, Band Director for Gordon Central High School, will march in the 2022 Rose Parade this January.
The Saluting America’s Band Director project, spearheaded by the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, will march in the annual event conveying the theme, “We teach music. We teach life.”
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Rose Parade, incepted in 1891, is enjoyed by millions across the world. Crawford, one of four members selected from Georgia, will join 300 band directors from across the United States and Mexico to play as part of the ensemble. Crawford will play his alto saxophone and perform four songs during the 5.5-mile procession.
"Over the summer I would go to the Calhoun Outlet Mall early in the morning and make 6-8 laps about every other day," Crawford said. "I practice my Saxophone every school morning prior to my first class at Gordon Central. It is fun that my students are keeping on me, making sure that I am spending time learning and memorizing the music. The students have now become the teachers."
Crawford will be playing the Alto Saxophone in the 2022 Rose Parade. He and the other band directors involved will be playing four songs: Seventy-Six Trombones by Lisa Galvin, Sing, Sing, Sing. by Ralph Ford, Strike Up the Band by Mike Stough, and The Stars and Stripes Forever by John Philip Sousa.
“Performing in the Rose Parade is an absolute honor,” said Crawford when asked how he felt about the opportunity. “I am excited to be one of four band directors from Georgia, representing all the great band directors and band students of our state!”
Crawford, a native of Douglasville Georgia, attended Jacksonville State University, earning his bachelor's and master’s degrees in Music Education. He has spent 36 years in education, directing bands to achieve superior and excellent ratings in marching and concert band activities in local, regional, and international competitions.
Mr. Crawford recognizes the importance of music education and wishes to acknowledge those who encouraged and influenced his own dedication to music, including his parents, Loy and Lou Crawford, and his own band directors: Robert Price (Chapel Hill Middle School), David White (Chapel Hill Middle School), Danny Echols (Douglas County High School), Tony Plunkett (Douglas County High School), Dr. Ronald C. Attinger (Jacksonville State University), and Dr. David L. Walters (Jacksonville State University).