Gordon County Schools announces Teacher of the Year

Christy Smith of Fairmount Elementary School has been named 2023-24 Teacher of the Year.

 Contributed

Gordon County Schools recently honored school-level teachers of the year, employees of the year, and the community partner of the year during the first annual Golden Gordon Awards held on May 4, at the Gem Theatre. The evening concluded with the announcement of the system-wide winner of the distinguished Teacher of the Year title.

Christy Smith of Fairmount Elementary School was named the 2023-2024 Gordon County Schools Teacher of the Year. Smith currently serves as a Kindergarten teacher at Fairmount Elementary. She has served in education for over twenty-four years, twenty-one of which have been with Gordon County Schools.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In