Gordon County Schools is proud to announce the system-level winners for the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition.

The Young Georgia Authors writing competition serves to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.

This prestigious competition, sponsored by the Georgia Council of Teachers of English in cooperation with the Georgia Department of Education, has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12.

The following students are the 2021-2022 Gordon County Schools Young Georgia Author System-Level Winners:

  • Kindergarten – Lily Wiley, Tolbert Elementary
  • First Grade – Lily Waters, Fairmount Elementary
  • Second Grade – Sampada Grandhi, Red Bud Elementary
  • Third Grade – Annalyn Stansell, Red Bud Elementary
  • Fourth Grade - Aaliya Silvers, Belwood Elementary
  • Fifth Grade – Dania Ramirez, Belwood Elementary
  • Sixth Grade – Ceclilia Kolterman, Ashworth Middle
  • Seventh Grade – Helenia Pate, Ashworth Middle
  • Eighth Grade – Enoch Liles, Red Bud Middle
  • Ninth Grade – Trinity Nguyen, Gordon Central High
  • Tenth Grade – Connor Carroll, Sonoraville High
  • Eleventh Grade – Leila Black, Sonoraville High
  • Twelfth Grade – Roger Thomas, Sonoraville High

These student entries will be moving on to the Northwest GA RESA level competition which will take place in March.

