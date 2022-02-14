Gordon County Schools is proud to announce the system-level winners for the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition.
The Young Georgia Authors writing competition serves to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.
This prestigious competition, sponsored by the Georgia Council of Teachers of English in cooperation with the Georgia Department of Education, has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12.
The following students are the 2021-2022 Gordon County Schools Young Georgia Author System-Level Winners:
Kindergarten – Lily Wiley, Tolbert Elementary
First Grade – Lily Waters, Fairmount Elementary
Second Grade – Sampada Grandhi, Red Bud Elementary
Third Grade – Annalyn Stansell, Red Bud Elementary
Fourth Grade - Aaliya Silvers, Belwood Elementary
Fifth Grade – Dania Ramirez, Belwood Elementary
Sixth Grade – Ceclilia Kolterman, Ashworth Middle
Seventh Grade – Helenia Pate, Ashworth Middle
Eighth Grade – Enoch Liles, Red Bud Middle
Ninth Grade – Trinity Nguyen, Gordon Central High
Tenth Grade – Connor Carroll, Sonoraville High
Eleventh Grade – Leila Black, Sonoraville High
Twelfth Grade – Roger Thomas, Sonoraville High
These student entries will be moving on to the Northwest GA RESA level competition which will take place in March.