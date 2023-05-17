The Gordon County Schools Board of Education voted during the May board meeting to approve revisions to the 2023-2024 Gordon County Schools academic calendar.
After receiving input from various advisory councils, Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker made the recommendation to make the following adjustments to the calendar:
The addition of four early student release/conference days on September 13th and 14th and March 13th and 14th
Two additional Student at Home Learning Days/PL Days for Teachers on November 6th and May 3rd
The last day of each semester, December 15th and May 24th, will also be early student release days for all Gordon County Schools students.
The four additional early release/conference days were added to the calendar to allow time for parent-teacher conferences, effectively increasing the opportunity for communication and transparency among the two. The two additional “at Home Learning Days” allows for additional support for GCS educators to plan for quality classroom instruction and allows students who may have fallen behind on their assignments to catch up and complete their work.
On early student release days, elementary school students will be dismissed from class at 11:30 AM, while middle and high school students will be released at 12:30 PM. For elementary school parents needing afterschool care on those days, GCS will be offering a special rate for the Afterschool Program at each GCS elementary school. Additional information about the special rates for early release days will be released next school year.
The recommendation was unanimously approved by the Gordon County Schools Board of Education.