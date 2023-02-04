Gordon County Schools announces inaugural Aspiring Leaders' cohort

Gordon County Schools has selected 18 people to participate as part of the inaugural cohort of its Aspiring Leaders Program.
Participants are GCS employees with a desire to serve in leadership roles throughout the district who were chosen following a rigorous application and interview process.
The Gordon County Aspiring Leaders Program is a year-long cohort experience designed to build participants’ leadership capacity and develop leadership skills and abilities that advance the vision of the school district by describing what exemplary practice looks like for every leader in the district.
The Aspiring Leaders Program will identify and develop both current and future leaders and equip them with the ability to model, connect, engage, and serve the system and its community.
The inaugural cohort kicked off on Jan. 24 and will run through December 2023.
The Gordon County Schools inaugural class of Aspiring Leaders are Adrienne Bowen, Ashley Brookshire, Nicole Burgess, Jackie Cascio, Tracey Clark, Rebecca Davis, Rebekah Gilreath, Savanna Haynes, Kristen Henley, Amy Kinkead, Talitha Malone, Whitney Prather, Matthew Rigdon, Dana Tankersley, Ronda Tatum, Melissa Vincent, Andrea Walraven, and Katy Waters.
These participants will engage in 10 instructional modules focusing on issues specific to school and system leadership over the course of the program.