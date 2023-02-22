Gordon County Schools announces 2023 STAR Students and Teachers

Catherine Hughes of Gordon Central High School and Stephen Kellogg of Sonoraville High School have been named 2023 PAGE STAR Students.

 Contributed

Two Gordon County Schools students have been named as 2023 PAGE STAR Students. Congratulations to Catherine Hughes from Gordon Central High and Stephen Kellogg from Sonoraville High.

These students and their STAR teachers were honored by the Board of Education at their February meeting.

