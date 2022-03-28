Gordon County Schools announces 2022-23 School Teacher of the Year winners

Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce the 2022-23 School Teachers of the Year Winners.
In the spring semester each school year, each GCS school is asked to select its own Teacher of the Year using nominations received from fellow staff members and community stakeholders. All school-level winners then become eligible to compete for the honor of being named the Gordon County Schools System Teacher of the Year.
The annual system-wide competition is judged by a panel of community partners, retired educators, and system leadership based on applications submitted by school-level winners and classroom observations. Three system finalists will be announced the week of March 28th and the 2022-23 Gordon County Schools System Teacher of the Year announced at the annual banquet tentatively scheduled for May 3rd. The winner of the system-wide honor will represent Gordon County Schools on the state level for the Georgia Teacher of the Year competition.
Gordon County Schools 2022-23 School-Level Teachers of the Year:
Ashworth Middle: McKenna Massengale
Belwood Elementary: Meghan Vess
Fairmount Elementary: Katy Waters
Gordon Central High: Cynthia Scoggins
Red Bud Elementary: Lacey Mullinax
Red Bud Middle: Brooke Roberts
Sonoraville Elementary: Kraig Weikum
Sonoraville High: Amal Yacoub
Tolbert Elementary: Amy Padgett
W.L. Swain Elementary: Christina Cote
Learn more about the 2022-23 School-Level Teacher of the Year:
McKenna Massengale: Ms. Massengale is a sixth-grade teacher at Ashworth Middle School. Massengale graduated from Shorter University in 2019 and joined Gordon County Schools the same year. She has been described by members of the AMS community as a dedicated educator who believes that every student can succeed in the classroom. To engage every student in the learning process, she is known to use fun, innovative, and engaging activities which help meet the learning needs of all her students.
Ms. Massengale holds a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education Degree from Shorter University.
Meghan Vess: Ms. Vess is a fourth-grade teacher at Belwood Elementary where she has served the BES community for over nine years. In the course of her career in education, she has served as an educator in multiple grades including pre-k and first grade in addition to her current role. Vess is passionate about education and hopes to instill a love of learning for each student she has the opportunity to teach.
Ms. Vess holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from Kennesaw State University, Master of Arts Degree from Piedmont College, and an Education Specialist Degree from Piedmont College.
Katy Waters: Ms. Waters currently serves as the Media Specialist at Fairmount Elementary and has served in education in multiple positions for over twelve years, with ten of those years being served in Gordon County Schools. In 2015, Waters was recognized for her devotion to her students when she received the Fairmount Elementary School Teacher of the Year title. Throughout the course of her career, Ms. Waters is known to always go above and beyond for each student she interacts with.
Ms. Waters holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Dalton State College, Master of Arts Degree from Piedmont College, and an Education Specialist Degree from Piedmont College.
Cynthia Scoggins: Ms. Scoggins teaches in the mathematics department and serves as a school leader in her professional learning community. She has been dedicated to her craft as an educator and to the students of Gordon Central since 1998. Ms. Scoggins has a love and passion to help students achieve and grow as leaners, and the love she has for her students is evident in her instruction and classroom environment.
Ms. Scoggins holds a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Math Education from Shorter University, a Master’s in Math Education degree from Piedmont College, and a Specialists Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Lincoln Memorial University.
Lacey Mullinax: Ms. Mullinax joined Gordon County Schools System in 2017 as a second-grade teacher at Red Bud Elementary. During her time with Gordon County Schools, she has also served as a cheerleading coach at Red Bud Middle School and Sonoraville High School. Outside of her involvement in the school system, Mullinax also serves her local community as the Director of Children’s Church at Echota Baptist Church.
Ms. Mullinax holds a Bachelor’s degree from Gardner-Webb, and will complete her Master’s Degree this spring from the University of Alabama.
Brooke Roberts: Ms. Roberts currently serves as the Reading Connections teacher at Red Bud Middle School and has served in education for over 23 years in multiple positions. In 2009, Roberts was recognized for her achievements and was selected as the Red Bud Elementary School Teacher of the Year. Outside of her role as an educator, Roberts spends time with her family is involved with her local church, Meadowdale Baptist.
Ms. Roberts holds a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Georgia Southern University and a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Kennesaw State University.
Kraig Weikum: Mr. Weikum is a fifth grade and ELA teacher at Sonoraville Elementary, where he has served as an educator for over six years. Weikum’s personal goal for all his students is to instill a love of school and learning and to help students to grow educationally and socially. Prior to his time in education, Mr. Weikum served in the United States Air Force in a career that spanned over 20 years.
Mr. Weikum holds a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from the University of West Georgia and holds a T-4 teaching certificate.
Amal Yacoub: Ms. Yacoub is a foreign languages teacher at Sonoraville High School and has served as an educator for 24 years, with 6 years being at SHS. Yacoub grew up speaking Arabic as a child, double-majored in French and Spanish in college, and dabbles in the Italian and Japanese languages as well. It is a personal goal of Ms. Yacoub to make learning a foreign language a pleasant and rewarding experience for all her students.
Ms. Yacoub holds a Bachelor’s Degree in French and Spanish, and a Master’s of Educational Leadership from Kennesaw State University.
Amy Padgett: Ms. Padgett is a second-grade teacher at Tolbert Elementary, where she has served for over 10 years. Ms. Padgett is known to work tirelessly for her students while remaining a positive influence on all those around her, including her students, co-workers, and the Tolbert Elementary community. Outside of her career in education, Padgett spends time with her husband, three children and grandchild. She is very active in her local church, where her husband serves as the music minister.
Padgett is a graduate from Gordon Central High School. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from Covenant College, and a Master’s in Early Childhood Education from Piedmont College.
Christina Cote: Ms. Cote is a third-grade teacher at W.L. Swain Elementary. Cote joined the Gordon County Schools System in 2002 as a fifth-grade teacher at Red Bud Elementary, where she served for 13 years before transferring to W.L. Swain Elementary in 2015. Ms. Cote is known to be a champion for each of her students, doing all she can to ensure that her students are successful in her classroom and in the future as they progress in their educational journeys.
Ms. Cote holds a Bachelor’s of Arts in Early Childhood Education from Shorter College, and a Master’s in Early Childhood Education from Kennesaw State University.