Gordon County Schools announces 2022-2023 enrollment information

Gordon County Schools will accept enrollment applications for the 2022-2023 PALs Preschool Program, Pre-K and all GCS Kindergarten classes beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Mar. 11.
Preschool Play and Learn (PALs) Enrollment
Enrollment into the PALs program is available for students who are three years of age on or before Jul. 1, 2022, who are not yet eligible for Pre-K enrollment. Applications will open Feb. 1, 2022 at Belwood Elementary.
Program Information
PALs program is hosted at Belwood Elementary
Weekly cost per child: $110, includes student tuition and 2 meals per day
Transportation will not be provided
Pre-K Application & Enrollment
Gordon County students who are four years of age on or before September 1, 2022, are eligible for Gordon County Schools Pre-K enrollment. Applications will open February 1 at each Gordon County Schools elementary school.
All Pre-K applications submitted by Mar. 11, 2022, will be entered into a lottery drawing with each student receiving an equal chance for random selection for a Pre-K seat, regardless of the application date. Parents will then be notified, by mail, of either an acceptance status or a waiting list status. Priority will be given to students living in their assigned school zone.
Kindergarten Registration and Enrollment
Gordon County students who are five years of age on or before September 1, 2022, are eligible for Gordon County Schools Kindergarten registration. Parents can enroll their student(s) on site at the elementary school in their assigned school zone Feb. 1 – Mar. 11, 2022.
To register students for Pre-K or Kindergarten, parents should bring the following:
Parent/Guardian Photo I.D.
Proof of Residency
Current Bill: gas/water/electric or current lease agreement