Gordon County Schools announces 2022-2023 enrollment information

Gordon County Schools will begin accepting enrollment applications for the 2022-2023 PALs Preschool Program, Pre-K and all GCS Kindergarten classes beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

 Contributed

Gordon County Schools will accept enrollment applications for the 2022-2023 PALs Preschool Program, Pre-K and all GCS Kindergarten classes beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Mar. 11.

Preschool Play and Learn (PALs) Enrollment

Enrollment into the PALs program is available for students who are three years of age on or before Jul. 1, 2022, who are not yet eligible for Pre-K enrollment. Applications will open Feb. 1, 2022 at Belwood Elementary.

Program Information

  • PALs program is hosted at Belwood Elementary
  • Weekly cost per child: $110, includes student tuition and 2 meals per day
  • Transportation will not be provided

Pre-K Application & Enrollment

Gordon County students who are four years of age on or before September 1, 2022, are eligible for Gordon County Schools Pre-K enrollment. Applications will open February 1 at each Gordon County Schools elementary school.

All Pre-K applications submitted by Mar. 11, 2022, will be entered into a lottery drawing with each student receiving an equal chance for random selection for a Pre-K seat, regardless of the application date. Parents will then be notified, by mail, of either an acceptance status or a waiting list status. Priority will be given to students living in their assigned school zone.

Kindergarten Registration and Enrollment

Gordon County students who are five years of age on or before September 1, 2022, are eligible for Gordon County Schools Kindergarten registration. Parents can enroll their student(s) on site at the elementary school in their assigned school zone Feb. 1 – Mar. 11, 2022.

To register students for Pre-K or Kindergarten, parents should bring the following:

  • Parent/Guardian Photo I.D.
  • Proof of Residency
  • Current Bill: gas/water/electric or current lease agreement
  • Each student’s birth certificate
  • Each student’s social security card
  • Current GA Immunization Form 3231
  • GA Eye, Ear, Dental, Nutrition Form 3300

More information can be found online at gcbe.org/enrollment.

