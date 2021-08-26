The Gordon County Board of Education voted during a special called meeting on August 26, 2021, to approve revisions to the 2021-22 Gordon County Schools academic calendar.
Modifications to the academic calendar allow for the adoption of two health awareness days for students and staff over the course of three, four-day, school weeks. Designed to support overall health and wellness as well as mitigate the risks of COVID-19 transmission, the modified calendar assists in Gordon County Schools’ effort of providing continued in-person instruction.
Key elements of the calendar change include:
- A Health Awareness Day added on September 3rd (students and staff will not attend this day)
- The change of the September 17th Digital Learning Day to a Health Awareness Day (students and staff will not attend this day)
“As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, Gordon County Schools will continue to put the well-being of students and staff at the forefront of our response,” said Dr. Kimberly M. Fraker, Gordon County Schools Superintendent. “We recognize the need for time to be given to our students and staff to focus on self-care.”
Information regarding the available resources provided in support of both physical and mental health are available at gcbe.org/coronavirus/resources
“It is our intent that staff and students utilize these days as time to rest, reflect, and catch up as needed to be better prepared to move forward in the coming weeks,” stated Dr. Fraker.
Gordon County Schools continues to implement mitigation measures across all campuses by continuing to use enhanced cleaning protocols, supporting social distancing, encouraging masks to be worn when distancing is not possible, exhibiting diligence with hand washing and the increased use of sanitizer. GCS encourages the community of students and staff to continue practicing these same precautions, even while off-campus, for continued mitigation of the virus.