Gordon County Schools enrollment ends for the 2022-2023 Preschool Play and Learn program, Pre-K and all GCS Kindergarten classes on Friday, March 11.
Preschool Play and Learn (PALs) Enrollment
The Preschool Play and Learn program, housed at Belwood Elementary, is a tuition-based preschool program open to all children in Gordon County. This program focuses on laying a solid educational foundation using different means of playing to promote learning.
The PALs program is available for students who are three years of age on or before July 1, 2022, who are not yet eligible for Pre-K enrollment.
Program information:
♦ Cost of Tuition: $110 per week
♦ Tuition Covers: Breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack
♦ PALs Program Hours: 7:30 AM to 4:15 PM
♦ Location: Belwood Elementary
Pre-K Application & Enrollment
Gordon County students who are four years of age on or before September 1, 2022, are eligible for Gordon County Schools Pre-K enrollment.
All Pre-K applications submitted by March 11, 2022, will be entered into a lottery drawing with each student receiving an equal chance for random selection for a Pre-K seat, regardless of the application date. Parents will then be notified, by mail, of either an acceptance status or a waiting list status. Priority will be given to students living in their assigned school zone.
Kindergarten Registration and Enrollment
Gordon County students who are five years of age on or before September 1, 2022, are eligible for Gordon County Schools Kindergarten registration. Parents can enroll their student(s) on site at the elementary school in their assigned school zone until March 11, 2022.
To register students for Pre-K or Kindergarten, parents should bring the following:
♦ Parent/Guardian Photo I.D.
♦ Proof of Residency
♦ Current Bill: gas/water/electric or current lease agreement