Gordon County Schools continues to carefully monitor its active cases that impact schools and works closely with healthcare and community leaders to help mitigate our community spread.
To that end, Gordon County Schools has found it necessary to move to a hybrid instructional model for both Gordon Central and Sonoraville high schools beginning Monday, Feb. 8.
The tentative return date to full-time, in-person instruction will be Monday, Feb. 22. The decision to temporarily move to a hybrid schedule for Gordon Central and Sonoraville High is a precautionary measure and comes following an increase in active COVID cases, resulting in a higher number of precautionary quarantines.
During this change in the instructional delivery model, students will continue to receive instruction from their assigned classroom teachers utilizing Schoology but will only attend school in-person two days per week, based upon the student’s last name.
Having only half of the students in class at one time will allow for additional distancing among students within the classroom. The initial week will follow that two-day per week model; however, because the second week encompasses winter break, and Feb. 15-17 are already scheduled to be student holidays, there will be a variation from the set schedule.