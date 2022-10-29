Gordon County College and Career Academy sign FILE STOCK

Gordon County College and Career Academy, 305 Beamer Road.

 Contributed

The Gordon County College and Career Academy of Design and Advanced Manufacturing has been awarded a $25,000 Workforce Development Grant funded by the Georgia Power Foundation.

The Workforce Development Grant provides school districts, that offer Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education through traditional high school programs or through College and Career Academies with a grant between $10,000 and $25,000.

