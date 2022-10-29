The Gordon County College and Career Academy of Design and Advanced Manufacturing has been awarded a $25,000 Workforce Development Grant funded by the Georgia Power Foundation.
The Workforce Development Grant provides school districts, that offer Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education through traditional high school programs or through College and Career Academies with a grant between $10,000 and $25,000.
The purpose of the grant is to invest in building or sustaining capacity at CCA and CTAE to better serve students and instructors and in program alignment of educational and training pathways to meet workforce needs of businesses in local communities. The Georgia Power Foundation funds these grants in partnership with the Georgia Foundation for Public Education
Gordon County College and Career Academy of Design and Advanced Manufacturing will use the money to provide the training and equipment for students to obtain OSHA 10, OSHA 30, and Forklift Operation Certifications. The grant funds will cover the cost of the certification exams and partially cover the cost of purchasing a forklift. The forklift will be used to provide Forklift Operation Certification for 4th level students in Industrial Maintenance, Welding, Construction, Automotive Technology, and Ag Mechanics pathways.
“I am so excited to be able to offer our students industry recognized certifications that will enable them to transition seamlessly into the manufacturing and logistics workforce through Work-Based Learning internships and post-secondary opportunities,” said Leah Newsom, Director of CTAE and Principal of the Gordon County College and Career Academy of Design and Advanced Manufacturing. “As manufacturing and warehousing continues to thrive in Gordon County, it is important that we meet the workforce needs and provide a direct pipeline for our students wanting to pursue a career in this sector.”