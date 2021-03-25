The Gordon County Board of Education voted 6 to 1 to approve a 3-year contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker at a special called meeting to discuss budget and personnel matters on Tuesday, March 16. The contract also includes a pay increase of just under $23,000 per year.
When Fraker was first approved to replace former Superintendent Susan Remillard in June 2019, her contract was for $152,000. She later received a state pay raise that brought her yearly wages up to $155,210. The new contract approved earlier this month is for $178,000, resulting in an increase of $22,790.
Gordon County Board of Education Chair Charlie Walraven and board members Bobby Hall, Kacee Smith, Jason Hendrix, Dana Stewart and Christie Fox all voted in favor of the salary increase. Eddie Hall was the only dissenting voice on the board, stating that though he believes Fraker has done an excellent job as superintendent, he does not think a raise of this amount is warranted at this time.
Before becoming the superintendent of Gordon County Schools, Fraker served as the chief of leadership and learning for Bartow County Schools.