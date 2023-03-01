Gordon Central High School named AP Honor School

Gordon Central High School has been named a 2023 AP Honor School by the Georgia Department of Education and State School Superintendent Richard Wood.
Overall, there were 273 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools from 97 school districts named for 2023.
“The number of AP Honor Schools increased by more than 14%, which serves as a testament to our commitment to expand opportunities for Georgia students, including in advanced and accelerated coursework,” Superintendent Woods said. “I sincerely congratulate each of this year’s AP Honor Schools on their achievement. Additionally, I thank each teacher, student, and school- and district-level administrator for their diligent work creating strong AP opportunities in these 273 Georgia schools.”
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. In addition, GaDOE began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008.
The 2023 AP Honor Schools were named in eight categories based on the results of 2022 AP courses and exams. Gordon Central High School received the honor in two categories: AP Access and Support and AP Challenge.
AP Access and Support Schools
Schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified as African American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
AP Challenge Schools
Schools with enrollments of 900 or fewer students and students testing in English, math, science, and social studies.