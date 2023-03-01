Gordon Central High School named AP Honor School

Gordon Central High School has been named a 2023 AP Honor School.

 Contributed

Gordon Central High School has been named a 2023 AP Honor School by the Georgia Department of Education and State School Superintendent Richard Wood.

Overall, there were 273 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools from 97 school districts named for 2023.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In