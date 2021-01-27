Congratulations to Rachel Pierce and Saiji Morales for being our Gordon Central High School 2021 Valedictorian and Salutatorian.
Rachel Pierce, the Valedictorian, is our Honor Graduate with the highest cumulative GPA.
Saiji Morales, the Salutatorian, is our Honor Graduate with the second-highest cumulative GPA.
This is an amazing accomplishment for both of these hard-working students, and their dedication toward their academics and extra-curricular activities reflects their efforts toward a successful postsecondary education and beyond. Go Warriors!