More than 300 students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s nine-county service area will exit the Dalton Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13, armed with the education and technical training needed to kick-start their careers.

The 2022 Fall Commencement Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

