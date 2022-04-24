Students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s nine-county service area will exit the Dalton Convention Center on Thursday, May 5, armed with the education and technical training needed to kick start their careers.
The 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
After students, administrators and faculty march into place during Processional, Vince Stalling, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act youth services coordinator at GNTC, will sing the National Anthem. Invocation will be led by Donny Holmes, program director and instructor of Construction Management at GNTC.
Dr. Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, will welcome guests and introduce Drafting Technology student William Robert Rutledge, GNTC’s 2022 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner, as the keynote commencement speaker for the evening.
While serving 17 years in prison for leading police on a high speed chase, Rutledge overcame drug addiction and worked at the Georgia Correctional Industries (GCI) metal fabrication plant. He designed a reception desk for the Governor’s Office in the Georgia State Capitol Building while he was in the transition phase towards the end of his incarceration. Upon release from prison, he immediately signed up for classes at GNTC and was hired by GCI as a CAD draftsman. He was onsite at the State Capitol during the installation of the desk.
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, will recognize High Honor and Honor graduates. A special recognition for graduates who are veterans, Phi Beta Lambda members, SkillsUSA members and Student Government Association members will also be led by Phillips.
Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, will present the graduates, and Dr. Popham will confer the graduates with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.
Allison Patnode, dean of Nursing and Allied Health, will administer the GNTC Alumni Association Oath.
