More than 150 students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s nine-county service area will exit the Dalton Convention Center on Thursday, May 4, armed with the education and technical training needed to kick-start their careers.
The 2023 Spring Commencement Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
After students, administrators and faculty march into place during Processional, the National Anthem will be presented. Invocation will be led by Donny Holmes, Construction Management program director and instructor at GNTC.
Dr. Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, will welcome guests and introduce commencement address speaker Cayla Pemberton, the winner of GNTC’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL).
Pemberton is a Dual Enrollment student at Ridgeland High School and attends Automotive Technology classes on GNTC’s Walker County Campus in Rock Spring.
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, will recognize High Honor and Honor graduates. A special recognition for graduates who are veterans, FBLA Collegiate members, SkillsUSA members and Student Government Association members will also be led by Phillips.
Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, will present the graduates, and Dr. Popham will confer the graduates with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.
Susan Bowman, assistant dean and instructor of Health Information Management Technology at GNTC, will administer the GNTC Alumni Association Oath.
