GNTC’s Career Fair attracts students, employers

More than 100 people attended Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Career Fair on Tuesday, April 11, on GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome.

Attendees included current students, graduates and members of the community who were eager to explore career options and speak with employers seeking to fill current vacancies.

