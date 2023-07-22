GNTC Nursing programs achieve 100 percent pass rate

GNTC Associate of Science in Nursing graduates (from left) Relicia Garrett, Tria Staley, Jordan Hughes, Jason Harrod, Andrea Ice, Lauryn Baxter, Haley Wilson, Courtney Velasquez and Mary Morter passed the NCLEX-RN exam on their first attempt. They graduated on May 4, 2023.
(From left, front row) GNTC Practical Nursing students Kristina Jones, Kayla Caldwell, Shana Perez, Amanda Milam, Jessica Sandoval; (second row) Shan Burnette, Caitlyn Tillman, Clarah Burley, Ariel Crider and Charla Welch graduated on Dec. 13, 2022. Burnette, Caldwell, Crider, Jones, Milam, Perez, Sandoval and Welch passed the NCLEX-PN exam on the first attempt. Jacqueline Sanchez (not pictured) passed the exam in March 2023.
Contributed
(From left, front row) GNTC Practical Nursing students Kristina Jones, Kayla Caldwell, Shana Perez, Amanda Milam, Jessica Sandoval; (second row) Shan Burnette, Caitlyn Tillman, Clarah Burley, Ariel Crider and Charla Welch graduated on Dec. 13, 2022. Burnette, Caldwell, Crider, Jones, Milam, Perez, Sandoval and Welch passed the NCLEX-PN exam on the first attempt. Jacqueline Sanchez (not pictured) passed the exam in March 2023.
Contributed
GNTC Associate of Science in Nursing graduates (from left) Relicia Garrett, Tria Staley, Jordan Hughes, Jason Harrod, Andrea Ice, Lauryn Baxter, Haley Wilson, Courtney Velasquez and Mary Morter passed the NCLEX-RN exam on their first attempt. They graduated on May 4, 2023.
All 18 Georgia Northwestern Technical College graduates, in the Associate of Science in Nursing program and the Practical Nursing program, who took a national nursing licensure exam this year have passed on their first attempt and achieved a 100 percent pass rate.
Nine graduates from GNTC’s Associate of Science in Nursing program and nine graduates from the Practical Nursing program recently took the National Council Licensure Examination for their respective fields.